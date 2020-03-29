Hiveterminal Token Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $945,065.46 and $616.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.38 or 0.02515437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00192890 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00044157 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token was first traded on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net.

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

