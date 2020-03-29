HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 1,347.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,079 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.25% of HomeStreet worth $10,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,360,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,252,000 after acquiring an additional 428,889 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $6,544,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 455.7% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 180,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 148,309 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 862.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 161,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 144,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 164,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 76,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

HMST stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $518.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02. HomeStreet Inc has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $35.44.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.59 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HomeStreet Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HomeStreet news, Director David A. Ederer purchased 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $37,682.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at $815,886.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $174,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,768.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,886 shares of company stock valued at $328,025. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

