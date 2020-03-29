Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Stock Position Decreased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,220 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,148,000 after acquiring an additional 203,324 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HMC. Bank of America raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HMC opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.61 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

