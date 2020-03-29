Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by Axa

Axa lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.13% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $8,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 44.08%. The company had revenue of $363.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $129,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 84,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $3,019,395.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 987,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,142,839.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,592 shares of company stock valued at $6,821,115. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

