Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,349,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530,814 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 4.10% of Hostess Brands worth $77,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 800,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 629,254 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,000.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.60. Hostess Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $216.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.66 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 6.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,879,480.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,237.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 616,953 shares of company stock worth $8,736,958. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWNK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

