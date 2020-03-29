Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $313.13 Million

Analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) will announce $313.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $310.10 million to $316.16 million. Houlihan Lokey reported sales of $291.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $333.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.66.

NYSE HLI opened at $46.33 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average of $49.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 12,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $587,965.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,965.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $38,263.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,263.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,981 shares of company stock worth $4,334,793. 38.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

