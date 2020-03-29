Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Short Interest Update

Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,909,200 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the February 27th total of 3,270,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA opened at $0.11 on Friday. Houston American Energy has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.37.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

