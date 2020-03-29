HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will post sales of $13.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.67 billion and the lowest is $13.33 billion. HP reported sales of $14.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full year sales of $55.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.26 billion to $57.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $56.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.53 billion to $57.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HP.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HP from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of HP by 1,803.3% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 67,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 63,622 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 15.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 49.4% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 231,660 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 76,611 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in HP by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 867,130 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $16,406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $16.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60. HP has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HP (HPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.