HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.75 Million

Brokerages expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) to announce $4.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.80 million and the lowest is $4.70 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted sales of $7.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year sales of $24.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $24.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 96.67% and a negative net margin of 100.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HTGM shares. ValuEngine upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGM. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 173,847 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2,037.9% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTGM opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 4.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

