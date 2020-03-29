Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Upgraded to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. CLSA reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.59.

Shares of HTHT opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.44. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $45.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.72.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.18. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,722,000. 48.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

