Hush Reaches Market Capitalization of $232,000.38 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Hush has a total market cap of $232,000.38 and $64.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hush has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Coinroom and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00483001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00113120 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00089963 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002186 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002938 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,671,168 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

