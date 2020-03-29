HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,918,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,934 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.44% of HUTCHISON CHINA/S worth $48,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 28.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCM. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

