HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.85% of HUTCHISON CHINA/S worth $28,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 239,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 88,153 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after acquiring an additional 610,205 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 138,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $17.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

