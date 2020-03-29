Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) Stake Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,607 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Icahn Enterprises worth $9,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IEP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ IEP traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.14. The company had a trading volume of 164,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.46. Icahn Enterprises LP has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.16). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises LP will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.96%.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.