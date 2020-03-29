Iconiq Lab Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.00 (ICNQ)

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last week, Iconiq Lab Token has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Iconiq Lab Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0775 or 0.00001169 BTC on exchanges. Iconiq Lab Token has a market cap of $299,175.37 and $9.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.34 or 0.02539728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00193851 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00045375 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034247 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. Iconiq Lab Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconiqlab. The official website for Iconiq Lab Token is iconiqlab.com.

Iconiq Lab Token Token Trading

Iconiq Lab Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconiq Lab Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconiq Lab Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

