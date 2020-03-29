IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.86.

IDXX stock opened at $231.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 0.82. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $296.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

