IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Colony Group LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.75. The company had a trading volume of 857,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,269. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.88 and a 200-day moving average of $264.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 0.82. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $296.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.