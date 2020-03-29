IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,285,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.60% of IHS Markit worth $472,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in IHS Markit by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

In related news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 57,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $4,630,430.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,304 shares in the company, valued at $14,194,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 1,302,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $101,785,125.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,118,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock worth $141,958,771 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

