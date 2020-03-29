IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Short Interest Up 27.0% in March

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,748,100 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the February 27th total of 12,400,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

INFO stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.54. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $18,817,096.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,979,243.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $1,296,575.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,168,956.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in IHS Markit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,505,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,319,000 after purchasing an additional 128,396 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,568,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,017,000 after acquiring an additional 309,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,705,000 after acquiring an additional 239,314 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in IHS Markit by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,676,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,726,000 after acquiring an additional 981,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in IHS Markit by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,019,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,870,000 after acquiring an additional 654,205 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INFO. UBS Group dropped their target price on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IHS Markit from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on IHS Markit from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

