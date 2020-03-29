IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,354 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,332 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.2% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.42.

Shares of MSFT opened at $149.70 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $116.13 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.98. The stock has a market cap of $1,187.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

