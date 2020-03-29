Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,819 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 1.3% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock traded down $7.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,488. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $190.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.23 and a 200 day moving average of $169.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.71.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

