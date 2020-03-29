IMA Wealth Inc. Decreases Holdings in Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO)

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. Nanometrics comprises approximately 1.4% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. IMA Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Nanometrics worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,888,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,020,000 after purchasing an additional 759,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,978,000 after purchasing an additional 779,477 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,316,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,094,000 after purchasing an additional 158,555 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,595,000 after purchasing an additional 335,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.52. The company had a trading volume of 396,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,884. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.18 and a beta of 1.69. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Nanometrics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

