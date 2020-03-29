IMA Wealth Inc. Decreases Stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

IMA Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. owned 0.07% of Envestnet worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $1,080,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 60,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,487.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,891,595. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.98. The company had a trading volume of 338,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,952. Envestnet Inc has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $87.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -162.80 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $239.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from to in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

