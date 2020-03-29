IMA Wealth Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LYB. Citigroup upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.10.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.40. 3,589,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,332,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.25.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

