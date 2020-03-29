IMA Wealth Inc. Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 1.3% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in American Tower by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in American Tower by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.31.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,308. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded down $3.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,367,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,676. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $258.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.