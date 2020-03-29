IMA Wealth Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up 1.5% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,251,543,000 after buying an additional 1,022,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,716,388,000 after buying an additional 322,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,523,634,000 after buying an additional 782,934 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,896,000 after buying an additional 1,885,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,279,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,659,000 after buying an additional 102,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded down $7.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.15. 10,146,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,528,210. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.63.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

UTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

