IMA Wealth Inc. Lowers Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,809 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total transaction of $187,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,867 shares of company stock valued at $573,756 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $5.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.05. 1,360,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,713. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.81.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

