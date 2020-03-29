IMA Wealth Inc. Reduces Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,193 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 92.6% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JEF traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.34. 2,709,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,512,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $24.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

