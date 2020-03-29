Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunomedics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Immunomedics by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunomedics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Immunomedics by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Immunomedics by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. Immunomedics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.53.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMMU. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Immunomedics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Immunomedics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Immunomedics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

