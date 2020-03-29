indaHash Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $397.00 (IDH)

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 29th. indaHash has a total market cap of $747,739.51 and approximately $397.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, indaHash has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar. One indaHash token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Exrates and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

indaHash Profile

indaHash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The official message board for indaHash is medium.com/@indahash. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. indaHash’s official website is indahash.com. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Tidex, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire indaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy indaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

