Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,085,500 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the February 27th total of 858,400 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 200,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

INDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. G.Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Compass Point lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Independent Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

In other news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $114,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,075,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Independent Bank by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Independent Bank by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Independent Bank by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $62.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.81. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $50.45 and a 12 month high of $87.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

