Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ILPT. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILPT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,271,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,496,000 after acquiring an additional 441,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,576,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,774,000 after buying an additional 359,581 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,643,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,155,000 after buying an additional 301,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,117,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

