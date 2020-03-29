Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.67.

INFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 633,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 137,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFI opened at $0.88 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 197.48% and a negative net margin of 1,542.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

