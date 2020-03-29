Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 218,300 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the February 27th total of 173,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 130,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ III opened at $2.66 on Friday. Information Services Group has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $3.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.45 million, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.22.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Connors bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,474,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,168,404.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 360,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 101,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 52,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 23,695 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on III. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

