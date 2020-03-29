Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period.

Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IR shares. ValuEngine raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Vertical Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,726,324.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

