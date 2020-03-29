Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Holdings Boosted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 144.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 926,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 547,463 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.35% of Insperity worth $79,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Insperity by 539.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 51,837 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,544,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Insperity by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $106,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. Insperity Inc has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $144.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Insperity had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 202.04%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

