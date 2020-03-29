Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 183,199 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Insulet worth $27,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 541,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,740,000 after purchasing an additional 61,797 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 382.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,583,000 after purchasing an additional 396,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 2,469.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 267,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,756,000 after purchasing an additional 256,869 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $38,728,000.

PODD stock opened at $175.75 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $80.43 and a one year high of $219.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 683.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.61 and a 200-day moving average of $172.95.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total value of $184,944.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,200.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $2,120,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,204,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,279,426 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $162.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

