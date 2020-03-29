INT Chain (INT) Price Hits $0.0109

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. In the last seven days, INT Chain has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. INT Chain has a total market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $425,163.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INT Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx Korea, Allcoin and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get INT Chain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00052228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000694 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.28 or 0.04919569 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00066799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036994 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016352 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About INT Chain

INT Chain (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io.

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx Korea, Allcoin, CoinEgg, OKEx and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.