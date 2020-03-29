Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $488.36 Million

Analysts forecast that Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) will announce $488.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intelsat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $487.00 million to $489.72 million. Intelsat reported sales of $528.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intelsat will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intelsat.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $516.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on I shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen cut shares of Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Square Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 5,235,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,146 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the 4th quarter worth about $7,048,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the 4th quarter worth about $4,753,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the 4th quarter worth about $4,207,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the 4th quarter worth about $3,970,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE I opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. Intelsat has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $27.29.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

