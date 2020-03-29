International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will post $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.07 billion. International Game Technology posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $4.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

IGT opened at $6.25 on Friday. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -69.44 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in International Game Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Game Technology by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 456.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 365,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 300,153 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 4,856.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,293,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $876,000. 41.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

