Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,236 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $29,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,763,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $83.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.61. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $118.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

