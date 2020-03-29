Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.59% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 458.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.47. 28,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,135. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $141.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

