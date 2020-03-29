Ironwood Investment Management LLC Sells 3,098 Shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. Freshpet makes up 1.7% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Freshpet worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRPT traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.94. The company had a trading volume of 380,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,089. Freshpet Inc has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $81.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -982.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshpet Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

