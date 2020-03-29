Ironwood Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,931 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000. Super Micro Computer accounts for about 1.2% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Super Micro Computer as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $57,648,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $45,275,000. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $7,282,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $1,119,000. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMCI. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of SMCI traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 151,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,800. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $870.94 million during the quarter. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

