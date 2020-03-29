Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 758,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 176,735 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.48% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $10,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRWD. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5,744.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,652 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 775.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after buying an additional 667,637 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $7,497,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,424,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,406,000.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $254,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $755,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 609,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,888 shares of company stock worth $1,123,366 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IRWD traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 2,184,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,327. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.39 and a beta of 1.83. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.06 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.