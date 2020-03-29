iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $49.22 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90.

