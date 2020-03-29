iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,842,000. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,361,000. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 61,623 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 239,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.86. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.