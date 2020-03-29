iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Boosted by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,005 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $74,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 435,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,323,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth $5,054,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,565.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 186,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 175,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 78,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $53.65. The stock had a trading volume of 11,079,988 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.22. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.3133 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.