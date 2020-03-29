iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 163,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 67,994 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,546,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,430,000 after purchasing an additional 24,979 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 391,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 120,188 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 551,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,006,000.

Shares of IAU opened at $15.45 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

