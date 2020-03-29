iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Lifted by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.86. 53,372,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,186,809. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

